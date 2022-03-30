MSP: Suspect shoots at police conducting surveillance outside Detroit home

A suspect shot at police as they conducted surveillance outside a Detroit home early Wednesday, authorities said.

Michigan State Police troopers were outside 8811 W. Outer Drive when someone fired at them from a second story window.

Police took cover and established a perimeter as a warrant was obtained. The Emergency Support Team served the warrant, and a male was arrested without incident.

Several firearms were seized from the home, and the Homicide Task Force is investigating. No troopers were hurt.