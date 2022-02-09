MSP: Michigan man calls police to tell them 'Chris Hansen wannabe' ambushed him for trying to meet girl

A Northern Michigan man is facing charges after he called police to tell them that he was being harassed because of a video another man posted calling him a child predator.

According to Michigan State Police, Ian Franklin Machir, 26, of Traverse City, said he wanted to report harassment on Jan. 11, 2022. Police said he told troopers that when he attempted to meet up with a girl from a dating app last summer, a "Chris Hansen wannabe" ambushed him and accused him of being a predator.

Police said Machir told him a video of the encounter was posted on YouTube in July 2021, and his identity was recently compromised. He told police that he lost his job over it, and people were messaging him to harass him and call him a pedophile.

Troopers planned to meet with Machir on Jan. 13, but he canceled the day before, police said. Police planned another meeting Jan. 24, but he again canceled and told troopers he didn't have anything else he needed to talk about.

Police obtained a warrant and searched his home. They also seized a phone.

After that search, they arrested Machir on Tuesday and charged him with children –accosting for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.