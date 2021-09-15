Vigilante who exposes suspected online child predators confronts ice cream shop owner in Carleton

Skeeter Jean on his YouTube channel posts videos confronting alleged child predators as a vigilante, then outs them on social media.



The latest, alleged predator he outed this week, was an ice cream shop owner in Carleton, in Monroe County, where there is now a for sale sign – and graffiti on the building.



He ultimately confronted a 63-year-old at Main Street Dairy. He denied everything even though Skeeter brought a chat log from their conversation on a dating app called Grindr where Skeeter posed as a 14-year-old boy.



"I wait for them to reach out to message me," he said. "I set up the accounts on the app, I just let it chill. I hang back and when one comes in and they message me, I let them know off the bat, 'This is how old I am, are you okay with this?'



Skeeter uses decades-old photos of a friend when he was 14 on his profile. In this case he says, the ice cream man messaged him first.

"It got a little bit sexual and one thing led to another and boom, now we have the videos," Skeeter said.

The man even wrote to the fake teen profile that he could be the boy’s grandfather – then the two planned to meet.



Skeeter handed his evidence over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office which confirmed it is now investigating, trying to locate the alleged sexual predator.



"It’s a dirty job but someone has got to do it and that someone is me," Skeeter said.

Skeeter Jean during a recent video at the ice cream shop.

That all being said, the Monroe County Sheriff tells FOX 2 if people are suspicious something criminal is going on, come to police first, instead of taking the law into your own hands.