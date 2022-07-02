MSP: 'Random vehicle' shoots at driver on I-75 in Holly

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened on I-75 before midnight on Friday.

Troopers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a man who was shot at on I-75 near Lahring Rd.

The victim was driving on the freeway when a "random vehicle" pulled up next to him and started shooting, said MSP. He immediately pulled over and called 911.

MSP said their canine units recovered shell casings from the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for cuts on his arms from glass shattering.

The investigation is ongoing.

