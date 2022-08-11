MSP step up enforcements on I-696 in Macomb County for 'Operation Text You Later'

Michigan State Police troopers will have increased patrols on I-696 in Macomb County on Thursday to catch dangerous drivers.

Troopers will be on the freeway between Dequindre and I-94 starting at 4 p.m. for Operation Text You Later. They'll be looking for people texting and driving, as well as other dangerous driving, including speeding, following too closely, and improper lane changing.

This stretch of the freeway has been a big focus of MSP troopers recently.

They have upped speeding patrols on I-696 all summer.

In June, troopers were looking for distracted drivers, as well as drivers who were speeding or tailgating during Operation Laser Tag.

During Operation Laser Tag, the highest clocked speed was 110 mph.