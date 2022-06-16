Michigan State Police troopers issue 210 tickets, arrest 3 during 'Operation Laser Tag' on I-696

Michigan State Police upped patrols on I-696 in Macomb County on Wednesday.

Troopers were on the freeway looking for distracted drivers, as well as drivers who were speeding or tailgating during Operation Laser Tag.

Police said they stopped 180 drivers.

They issued 210 tickets and 75 verbal warnings. They also made one felony arrest and two misdemeanor arrests. Police said the fastest speed clocked was 110 mph.