MSP: 'The Mover Over law saves lives' woman and EMS driver killed in crash on I-75

Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into an EMS rig and another car on I-75 on Sunday.

Around 2:15 a.m., a private ambulance rig stopped to check on a one-car crash on NB I-75 near Caniff Road, said MSP. Officials said the occupant of the car that had crashed, a 36-year-old woman from Oak Park, was walking around.

As the EMS driver was helping the crash victim, a car driven by a 58-year-old man from Washington, Mich. spun out and hit both the driver of the first crash and the EMS driver, said MSP.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MSP. The EMS driver, a 38-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"The Move Over law saves lives." said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw "If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights on, slow down 10mph below the speed limit and move over. It really is that simple. Our prayers go out to both families dealing with this tragedy."

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, a report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office for review.

