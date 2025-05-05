MSP trooper shot, suspect dead after shootout in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was wounded while a suspect was killed during a shootout with police early Monday in Detroit.
What we know:
According to MSP, a member of the auto theft unit was shot on Murray Hill, not far from Eight Mile, around 4:40 a.m. during an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot and killed.
What we don't know:
The condition of the trooper who was shot is unknown. They are currently at a hospital.
It also is not clear what officers were investigating when the shooting happened.
