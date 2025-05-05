MSP trooper shot, suspect dead after shootout in Detroit

The Brief A member of the Michigan State Police auto theft unit was shot in Detroit early Monday. It happened on Murray Hill near Eight Mile. A suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.



A Michigan State Police trooper was wounded while a suspect was killed during a shootout with police early Monday in Detroit.

What we know:

According to MSP, a member of the auto theft unit was shot on Murray Hill, not far from Eight Mile, around 4:40 a.m. during an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot and killed.

What we don't know:

The condition of the trooper who was shot is unknown. They are currently at a hospital.

It also is not clear what officers were investigating when the shooting happened.

