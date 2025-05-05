Expand / Collapse search

MSP trooper shot, suspect dead after shootout in Detroit

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 5, 2025 6:10am EDT
The Brief

    • A member of the Michigan State Police auto theft unit was shot in Detroit early Monday.
    • It happened on Murray Hill near Eight Mile.
    • A suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was wounded while a suspect was killed during a shootout with police early Monday in Detroit.

What we know:

According to MSP, a member of the auto theft unit was shot on Murray Hill, not far from Eight Mile, around 4:40 a.m. during an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot and killed.

What we don't know:

The condition of the trooper who was shot is unknown. They are currently at a hospital. 

It also is not clear what officers were investigating when the shooting happened. 

