MSP troopers catch driver passing on shoulder in I-696 construction zone during speed enforcement

Michigan State Police troopers stopped 77 drivers during I-696 speed enforcement Tuesday, including one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone.

Police said the driver also had a suspended license and no insurance.

During the four hour enforcement between I-75 and I-275 in Wayne County, police issued 77 tickets, 25 verbal warnings, and made six misdemeanor arrests. One vehicle was towed.

Police noted that significant stops included drivers who were going 101, 99, 94, and 91 mph.