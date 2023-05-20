MSP: Woman shot and killed in Legend Motors parking lot, suspect turns self in

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Legends Motors Saturday morning in Royal Oak Twp.

At 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to a shots fired call and arrived on the scene near 8 Mile and Wyoming. MSP says a woman was found shot and killed in the parking lot outside of Legend Motors.

The Detroit Police Department says a male suspect turned himself in to Detroit Police. MSP also confirms a suspect is in custody and said this appears to have been a domestic homicide.

There is no danger to the public, said MSP.

The investigation is ongoing. MSP says more information will be released when it becomes available.

