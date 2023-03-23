MSU shooting victim shares emotional story of survival at March For Our Lives rally

An emotionally charged March for Our Lives rally was held at the State Capitol against gun violence Thursday.

"Seconds after being shot clean through the lung - two entrance wounds and two exit wounds - laying in a state of shock, will never leave my mind and forever haunt me," said Troy Forbush.

The MSU shooting victim shared his story on the steps of the Capitol, recounting the horror he experienced on Feb. 13th.

"I fell to the ground from my seat and tried to act as if I were already dead. As he panned the room with his handgun, I plead for my life and screamed 'Please don’t shoot me,'" he said. "We were met face-to-face with pure evil."

Furbush was one of many who spoke at the March For Our Lives rally on Thursday.

Similar rallies were held at State Capitols across the country coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the first March For Our Lives rally that took place after the Parkland Florida school shooting — 17 people were killed in that massacre.

"I have two daughters in school, it’s scary to think they’re just trying to learn math and this could happen to them," said Sabrina Hiedemann, Grosse Pointe Park mother.

Gun reform legislation including universal background checks, safe storage requirements and red flag laws have passed in the state senate and are now headed to the house for approval.

"This work must continue and we need everyone to join the fight for safety," Furbush.

But not everyone agrees with that sentiment — about halfway through the rally a small group of gun advocates walked over to the capitol.

"We definitely care about the lives of people we just don’t think it be rights or lives, should always be rights and lives - and that’s why we’re here," said Ryan Brennan gun advocate.

But those in favor of gun reform say it’s not about taking away rights.

"We just want our schools to be safe and that’s the main point, bottom line - we just want to feel safe in school, so we can make the world a better place," said Jamie Williams, MSU law student.