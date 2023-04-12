MSU students protest gun violence, remembering victims lost

On Wednesday afternoon, students from Michigan State University marched from Berkey Hall in honor of the victims of the February 13th mass shooting.

"This was a small demonstration for students to have one (more) chance to come to campus to be able to walk together," said Maya Manuel, an MSU junior.

Before the march, a moment of silence was held in front of Berkey Hall where two students were killed. And then came a walk to the Spartan statue, remembering the victims by name.

"Remember the names of those victims and saying the names of the victims that have been lost," she said. "Kind of putting together a moment for students to be together."

Among the names said, were also the victims killed in the Oxford High School shooting from November, 2021.

The demonstration was also a moment for students to encourage lawmakers for more gun control legislation.

"The state is doing something. But on the federal level, it just seems like every time this happens, each one of us is forgotten," said Ryan Mondalek, MSU grad school student. "I'm just sick and tired of losing friends and have anyone give any care about it."

Michigan lawmakers did pass enhanced background checks and more secured firearm storage laws. Red flag laws are next. But on Wednesday it was about the students lost.



