MSU's Adulting 101 classes are free to teach things like building credit, insurance, and taxes

Michigan State University Extension's Adulting 101 programs help teenagers and young adults demystify the obscure reality of being an "adult" through engaging educational sessions

When you're in school, you're taught math, history and science . But when it comes to real-life lessons, that is where Adulting 101 comes in.

It is a free course on how to navigate things like taxes, health insurance and building credit.

"We offer a lot on budgeting and understanding credit," said Michelle Neff, Michigan State University Extension. "We have one coming up on taxes in your paycheck. We also have another one coming up and insurances and understanding health insurance."

Neff says Michigan State University extension and offshoot of the university started these adult in 1-on-1 classes by Zoom during the pandemic.

And the response was huge. Thousands tuned into her class.

The classes are free and on Zoom so you can tune in from anywhere.

In February, learn about insurance, March learn about your paycheck and taxes, then in April, protect your credit.

They're averaging about 100 teens per class.

For more information GO HERE.

