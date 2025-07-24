Multi-state sex trafficking ring exposed at Southfield hotel

The Brief A suspect accused of trafficking at least 10 women was arrested in Southfield. Police were called to a hotel after Randolph Lewis allegedly damaged a trafficking victim's vehicle. After speaking with the victim, police became suspicious and launched an investigation into possible sex trafficking.



Police busted an accused human trafficking suspect after a call to a Southfield hotel earlier this week revealed red flags that led to a deeper investigation.

Randolph Lewis, 33, of Arlington, Texas, is now facing charges of human trafficking, accepting prostitution earnings, using a computer in the commission of a crime, and criminal sexual conduct.

The backstory:

According to Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, officers were called to a Quality Inn Hotel at 26111 Telegraph Rd. around 3 a.m. Monday after Lewis allegedly damaged the victim's windshield because he was upset that she did not give him food that he requested. When officers arrived, the 21-year-old victim said she wanted to press charges, which led to an investigation.

Barren said Lewis fled the room the victim said he was staying in before officers got to the room. This raised their suspicions. Even more red flags appeared when the victim told police that Lewis had rented three rooms at the hotel - a classic indication of possible human trafficking, Barren said.

Randolph Lewis was arrested on July 21 after a call to a Southfield hotel led to a sex trafficking investigation.

Officers questioned the victim about Lewis. She initially denied being trafficked, but Barren said her body language indicated she was frightened and caught off guard by the questions. Eventually, she admitted that Lewis brought her to Michigan, but she didn't even know she was in the state until her interaction with police.

She went on to tell police that Lewis had allegedly been trafficking her for about a year. She told the officers that she had met him in Louisiana, and he would regularly transport her between Louisiana and Dallas. Before ending up in Southfield, Barren said the pair also made stops in St. Louis and Chicago.

The victim told police that Lewis had left Louisiana because another human trafficking victim had called the police.

According to police, Lewis had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, and would hurt her or steal her property to control her.

Inside the hotel:

In the three to four days that the victim had been in Michigan, she had allegedly seen numerous clients at the hotel after Lewis advertised her online. However, she didn't get any of the money because Lewis would keep it, police said.

Barren said officers searched Lewis' three hotel rooms and found evidence of potential sex trafficking, including sex toys, lubricants, and condoms. Officers also seized electronics, which Barren believes will contain more evidence.

Dig deeper:

According to the victim, in the year that she was being trafficked, Lewis allegedly had around 10 other victims, but she did not have their names or contact information. Some victims were as young as 17, police said.

Barren said officers were able to make contact with another victim, but she was uncooperative. Police are currently searching for the other potential victims. Additionally, police in Louisiana are pursuing charges against Lewis.

According to Barren, Lewis has a criminal record in Louisiana for numerous crimes, including assault and battery, theft, malicious destruction of property, and burglary.

What's next:

Lewis is currently being treated in a hospital after he harmed himself inside a cell at the Southfield Police Department. When he is released, he will be moved to the Oakland County Jail, where he will be held on a $300,000 cash bond.

He's due back in court Aug. 4.