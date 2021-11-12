5 arrested in connection to Metro Detroit carjacking ring, Southfield shooting

Five people were arrested in connection to at least seven carjackings in Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield, chief James White announced Friday morning.

The suspects, which are between the ages of 16-25, "terrorized" the victims, Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad said. The suspects also appear connected to a shooting incident in Southfield earlier this week when a man was shot three times before the suspects stole his car at a gas station.

The arrests follow the creation of a multijurisdictional task force between departments in Southfield, Dearborn, Detroit, and the FBI.

"These partnerships and collaboration are what gives give us results every day and in particular today," FBI Assistant Special Agent Devin Kowalski said.

The carjacking ring has been in existence since Sept. 23, White said. The operation appeared erratic at first before police began investigating and receiving tips from the community.

Additionally, they also received help from victims.

Haddad said one woman who had her hair pulled and thrown to the ground before her vehicle was stolen shared valuable evidence with police.

During the arrests, police also found the keys to a vehicle that was stolen from a Southfield gas station. According to Haddad, that happened an hour after the woman had her vehicle stolen.

The incident occurred at a Mobile gas station on Nov. 8 around 10 p.m. when a 23-year-old man was putting air into his car. Southfield Chief Elvin Barren said three suspects approached him and produced a handgun.

At that point, the victim attempted to flee before he was shot three times in the back, arm, and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

From that point, surveillance increased as more suspect info came in.

"No longer are the days where law enforcement worked in silos," White said.

Following the press conference, police released surveillance footage from three of the auto thefts. Two of them at gas stations include interactions between the victim and the suspects.

At this point, police aren't aware of the motive of the carjackings, but the lieutenant that headed up the auto theft division in Detroit police said it appeared the suspects were just using the cars to drive around in.