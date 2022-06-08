Multiple Detroit firefighters, civilians injured in crash involving fire rig on city's east side

article

Two Detroit firefighters were taken to a hospital following a crash involving an engine and a passenger car on the city's east side Wednesday.

The scene on Houston Whittier and Dickerson showed one fire engine on a residential yard with tire tracks running from the road. The civilian car involved in the crash nearby showed extensive front-end damage.

It's unclear what led to the collision or the extent of the injuries of those involved.

Chief James Harris confirmed that two firefighters were taken to St. John Hospital around 8:15 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details.