Multiple people dead after major crash in Sterling Heights

At least two people are dead following a major crash at 15 Mile and Schoenherr Roads in Sterling Heights on Saturday afternoon.

Preliminary information from police shows that several cars were stopped near the intersection when a 33-year-old man crashed into a Bronc driven by a 79-year-old woman, causing the pile-up. The man, who was in a silver car, was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Both of those drivers were killed in the crash.

The drivers of two other vehicles were sent to the hospital. At least six vehicles were involved, according to police.

