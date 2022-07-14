Two people shot and killed just blocks away from Downtown Detroit

The Detroit Police Department said multiple people have been shot Thursday afternoon just blocks away from Downtown Detroit and two people have died.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, police said there was a shooting near Larned and Orleans, just a 10 minute walk from Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit.

Police Chief James White spoke around 2:50 p.m. where he confirmed a red Ford on Larned had four people inside when a car pulled up and someone started shooting. Two people inside the Ford were killed. A third person was injured.

White said all three victims were men and promised they would make an arrest in the case.

White said they're searching for a black Jeep Cherokee but could not offer more details about the shooting or circumstances that led to it.