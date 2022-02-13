Multiple vehicle crash closes I-696 near Orchard in Oakland County

article

All westbound lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake are closed in Oakland County due to a multiple vehicle crash blocking the freeway. One lane is open on eastbound I-696 to Orchard Lake.

The crash was reported just after 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police won't confirm how many vehicles were involved, but as many as 35 vehicles may have crashed.

Snow in Metro Detroit has led to other crashes and additional closures, including lane closures on westbound I-696 near M-10, as well as a full freeway closure on westbound I-696 and Hoover in Macomb County.

