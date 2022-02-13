Freeway closure list: Whiteout conditions cause multiple crashes, pileups on Metro Detroit freeways

Snow squalls led to multiple freeway pileups across Metro Detroit.

Police are currently responding to a large pileup on I-696 in Oakland County.

All westbound lanes of I-696 at Orchard Lake are closed in Oakland County, and one lane is open on eastbound I-696 to Orchard Lake due to the crash that was reported just after 12:45 p.m. Police won't confirm how many vehicles were involved, but as many as 35 vehicles may have crashed.

EB I-696 in Oakland County (Photo: Matthew Hutchison)

Police are also on the scene of a pileup on westbound I-696 at Hoover in Macomb County.

Eastbound I-696 is also closed at Van Dyke.

The east and westbound I-94 ramps to westbound I-696 are closed in Macomb County.

The eastbound I-96 express lanes are also closed at Grand River. The north and southbound Southfield Freeway exits are closed to EB I-96 Express.

One serious injury was reported at EB I-96 near Grand River.

I-696 and Hoover (Photo: MDOT)

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution, as the snow is causing limited visibility. According to Michigan State Police, all the crashes were caused by a driver going too fast.

The conditions are expected to last into the evening.

MSP troopers say that if you have been involved in one of the crashes, stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt on in case another driver tries to go around the closed road.

If you left your vehicle on the freeway and it is gone, you can call MSP beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. For vehicles left in Macomb or Oakland counties, call 248-584-5740. For vehicles left in Wayne County, call 734-287-5000.