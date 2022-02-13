Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory, NWS says 2-4 inches could fall

Snow is expected Sunday in Metro Detroit.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

The National Weather Service alert says to expect 2-4 inches of snow. However, FOX 2 meteorologist Michael Estime said his models show that accumulation may actually be only about .4 inches in Detroit and .7 inches in Ann Arbor.

The snow is expected to start snowing around 3 p.m. and taper off around 7 p.m.