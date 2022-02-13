Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory, NWS says 2-4 inches could fall

By Fox 2 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Metro Detroit weather: Winter weather advisory Sunday

Michael Estime has the full forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Snow is expected Sunday in Metro Detroit.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

See the latest weather updates here.

The National Weather Service alert says to expect 2-4 inches of snow. However, FOX 2 meteorologist Michael Estime said his models show that accumulation may actually be only about .4 inches in Detroit and .7 inches in Ann Arbor.

The snow is expected to start snowing around 3 p.m. and taper off around 7 p.m.