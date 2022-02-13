WB I-696 closed at Hoover, EB I-696 now open at Van Dyke due to crashes

article

All lanes of westbound I-696 are closed at Hoover.

All lanes of eastbound I-696 are now open at Van Dyke in Macomb County. All lanes were closed earlier due to a crash.

LIVE UPDATES: Whiteout conditions cause multiple crashes, pileups on Metro Detroit freeways

Michigan State Police troopers are reminding drivers to slow down as snow moves through the area and makes for tricky travel Sunday.

A multiple vehicle crash was also reported on eastbound I-696 at M-5 in Oakland County. The eastbound side of the freeway is closed at M-5 and the westbound side is closed at Orchard Lake.

Read: Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory