Multiple vehicle windows stomped, smashed by vandals in Macomb County

Numerous windshields were smashed on vehicles parked in Macomb County neighborhoods earlier this month, and authorities are searching for the culprits.

Some of the destruction was caught on camera in Macomb Township on Feb. 10. In surveillance video, suspects can be seen getting out of a newer model white Ford F-150 pickup truck and stomping on two windshields, smashing them. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said that vandalism happened in the area of 22 Mile and Card, as well as 24 Mile and Hayes.

(Photo: Shelby Township Police)

The sheriff's office said that four people appeared to be in the truck. The suspects who were in the backseat and got out are described only as two males, one with a thin build and one with a medium build.

The Shelby Township Police Department reported similar vandalism in recent weeks. That destruction happened in the area of 24 Mile and Schoenherr.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerkey at 586-469-6634 or daniel.gerkey@macombcountymi.gov.