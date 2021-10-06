Woman charged with murder after man dies surrounded by filth, 45 neglected cats and dogs in Pittsfield Twp

A woman is facing life in prison after being charged with murder after a 76-year-old man died inside of a disgusting home in Pittsfield Township in 2020.

Andrew Nelson, 76, died in August 2020 inside of a home that police said had 45 neglected cats and dogs, fecal matter throughout, and a possibly flooded basement.

According to the Pittsfield Township Police Department, they were called in August by a family member of Nelson who reported that he had passed away inside a home on Crane Road. When police arrived, they discovered the man's body, neglected animals, and the filthy conditions.

The Huron Valley Humane Society (HSHV) was contacted and investigated the animals while police served a search warrant and an autopsy was performed. According to the HSHV, there were 14 cats and 31 dogs in the home. Two of the dogs were dead and the other 43 were living in raw sewage and excrement.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner said Nelson had indicators of neglect and ruled his death as a homicide.

Charges were authorized against the primary caregiver of Nelson, Karen Wibbeler-Nelson. She was charged with murder, adult abuse, cruelty to animals, and child abuse. She could get life in prison for murder plus 4 years for the adult abuse and cruelty to animal charge. The child abuse charge would be probation if convicted.

Wibbeler-Nelson was arraigned in July ordered held on a $5 million bond.

Two others were also charged with adult abuse, cruelty to animals, and child abuse. Robert Nelson and John Stewart lived at the home as well and could face 8 years in prison for the charges. Nelson was ordered held on a $30,000 bond while Stewart received a $5,000 bond.

All three suspects are due back in court in early November for a preliminary hearing.

