Murder investigation underway after man found dead on secluded Detroit street
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police found the body of a man propped up against a tree on a secluded Detroit street Monday morning.
According to police, officers often patrol St. Marys Street south of Joy Road because the area is a hot spot for drugs and crime. Officers patrolling the dead-end street first spotted a pickup truck and got out to investigate further. That's when they found the victim against a tree.
The victim had blunt force trauma to his head, police said.
