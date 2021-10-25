Murder of worker at Detroit Hungry Howie's still unsolved more than 18 years later

The 2003 murder of an employee during a robbery at a Hungry Howie's in Detroit is still unsolved.

Brion Barrett was working at the restaurant on W. McNichols near the Southfield Freeway on Feb. 25, 2003, when two armed robbers came in and killed him around 11 p.m.

Brion Barrett

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the killers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800SPEAKUP.org.