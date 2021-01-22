Double murder suspects pursued by state police crashes on Detroit's east side

Suspects in a double murder in Clinton Township were arrested after a crash fleeing from police on the city's east side Friday night.

Two women were shot and killed inside a car outside the Nottingham apartment complex in Clinton Township, which the suspects inside the car were wanted for. An 18-month-old was inside the car with the shooting victims, but will be okay.

Two suspects were arrested from a blue Hellcat Charger after leading police on a chase, then crashing at Eight Mile and Gratiot. Both people were taken into custody, and state police says there were no injuries to officers or the public.

Dashcam still courtesy of Michigan State Police.

State police said at 6:45 p.m. troopers overheard a vehicle pursuit on westbound I-94 near Metropolitan Parkway and discontinued it. A Metro North trooper relocated the suspect and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect in the Charger allegedly refused to stop and eventually crashed. Two weapons, long gun and pistol, were recovered from the suspect vehicle.

Photo still taken from video submitted to FOX 2.

Advertisement

Footage from a worker at a nearby gas station which was given to FOX 2, shows the aftermath of the accident.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

