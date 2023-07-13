Murder unsolved 13 years after man found dead in Detroit apartment

article

On July 13, 2010, Charles Eric McGlown was found dead in his Detroit apartment.

Thirteen years later, his murder remains unsolved.

When police arrived at McGlown's home in the 2500 block of W. McNichols, they found him face down and unresponsive on a couch with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no sign of forced entry.

Family described the 39-year-old who had the nickname "Famous" as loving and humble. On the anniversary of his death, they continue to hope someone will come forward with answers.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward that leads to McGlown's killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.