Murder unsolved nearly 8 years after woman shot while entering Detroit home

Ditwan Morgan's killer is still on the loose nearly eight years after her murder in Detroit.

Morgan, a mother of two, was entering her home in the 10000 block of Bonita near Outer Drive and Hayes just before 9:30 p.m. March 17, 2015, when she was killed.

The 41-year-old was shot in the back as she closed her front door after getting into an argument with unknown men outside.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Morgan's killer. Tips can be submitted anonymously to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.