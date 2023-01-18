Murder still unsolved after woman killed the day after Christmas 2020 in Highland Park

article

It's been more than two years since 18-year-old Casey Willis was shot and killed in Highland Park.

She was sitting in her car with a friend outside his home on Cardoni Street near E. Nevada Street on Dec. 26, 2020, when someone shot her. The murder was caught on a surveillance camera, but the killer is still out there. Another person who was with the shooter also ran away when they opened fire.

Willis was a student at Wayne State University. After her death, her family said she was supposed to go to school in Alabama, but decided to stay close to home after the Covid pandemic started.

A $10,500 reward is offered for information that leads to her killer.

Submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or at 1800speakup.org.

More unsolved crimes: