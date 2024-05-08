Musicians needed for downtown Ferndale summer concert series

The city of Ferndale is looking for performers for the summer Nine on Nine Concert Series.

Beginning July 14, free concerts will be held on Sunday afternoons at Schiffer Park. Performers will be paid, the city said.

These concerts are an hour long and will be held from 4-5 p.m. through Sept. 8.

Potential performers are asked to provide information about their band if they are not a solo act, links to their music, and links to their social media accounts. Submissions are due by May 16.

Interested artists can apply here.