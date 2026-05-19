'My daughter died a horrible death': Woman's passing inside Michigan prison a mystery

The Brief The mother of a 28-year-old woman who died in Huron Valley correctional facility wants accountability. She said her daughter told her about mold in the jail before she died on May 14. The correctional center is being investigated by multiple parties.



How did Khaira Howard die?

The 28-year-old is one of two women whose deaths are now being investigated by the state and law firm into the practices of Huron Valley correctional facility.

Her mother is distraught by the conditions her daughter described to her in the weeks leading up to Howard's death.

Big picture view:

Howard died on May 14 at the women's correctional facility. She was set to be released two weeks before her death.

The mystery of her final days, as well as the inner workings within the center are now the subject of several investigations being led by multiple parties into Huron Valley.

That includes both the state of Michigan and Flood Law, who represents former and current inmates.

What they're saying:

Howard's mother is pleading for an outside investigation as well as accountability.

"I want them to fix that prison," Shaquillia Troope-DeSheilds said. "All that mold in there. My daughter was cleaning out mold. In that prison - the vent system. She told me herself and she also told different other people."

Troope-DeSheilds is not sure what led up to her daughter's death, but told FOX 2 "I think my daughter died a horrible death."

She also is not satisfied with the prison carrying out its own investigation. Instead, it should be "FBI, anybody — anybody besides them."

"I think my daughter would have got out, and she would have taken my advice," she said. "But young people do young people stuff. We all make mistakes. I think she would’ve got out and I think her life would’ve been turned around."

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The other side:

In response to the report, the Michigan Department of Corrections issued a lengthy statement about the deaths of both Howard's death and Rebecca Fackler, who died on May 17.

They said life-saving measures were initiated by staff, but attempts were unsuccessful in both cases.

"The department takes the safety and security of those under our supervision very seriously and has comprehensive processes and medical protocols for health emergencies. This includes processes for assessing patient health by qualified onsite staff, requesting outside emergency medical services if needed, and conducting life saving measures.

"All incarcerated individuals are provided a consistent community standard of care which includes access to regular medical assessments, outside specialists, and emergency services. In partnership with qualified medical professionals, the department helps to manage all health care needs of patients, including those with long-term chronic conditions, some of which are terminal.

"Thorough investigations are conducted for all unexpected deaths of incarcerated individuals, and all deaths are referred to the medical examiner who will determine whether an autopsy is warranted, if one has not already been requested by the department. Claims or speculation on the death of any individual within MDOC custody before examinations and investigations are complete can be harmful to loved ones and victims."

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Dig deeper:

Flood Law is also leading an investigation into the prison.

"These women deserve better. Their families deserve answers. And, the more than 900 women connected to our ongoing litigation against WHV deserve to know that someone is paying attention."