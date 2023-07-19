Mystery continues into homicide investigation on highway after Detroit man found shot dead

A day since a homicide investigation started on a Metro Detroit highway, police still have several key questions without answers.

Most of what authorities have gathered about a gunshot victim on the shoulder of M-14 near Ann Arbor are witness statements and whatever evidence was left behind by the shooter.

"At this time we have no video of the incident. I don't believe there are any cameras out there in that part of M-14," said Lt. Rene Gonzalez with Michigan State Police.

Preliminary information from police's investigation so far reveals that the victim was pulled over on the side of the highway when someone in a hoodie started shooting. The victim, a 28-year-old man from Detroit was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear why the victim had pulled to the side of the road, but an answer to that question could aid police tremendously.

"I was a car length away. I heard a big bang," one woman told police.

The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near Earhart. Police also don't have any motive of why the shooting happened.

The only info fed to police of the victim is that it was a man in a hoodie who drove off in a dark-colored sedan.

As far as what info we have - only one suspect outside of the vehicle firing at the victim and that was the subject that got into the black sedan," Gonzalez said. "We don’t know if there’s a second suspect at this time."

Police ask if anyone with a dash camera or saw anything else at the scene to please contact them immediately.