Mystery remains after Detroit homicide kills one, critically injures child

The Brief Detroit police are searching for anything to help them understand what happened after a man was murdered and a child was critically injured overnight. The family of a 9-year-old shot in the stomach and legs was located the morning after gunfire broke out.



Detroit police are left with far more questions than answers after a deadly shooting on the city's west side left a 20-year-old man dead.

Adding to the mystery was the discovery of a 9-year-old boy with gunshot wounds around his body nearby. Police said both victims are relatives.

The ATF, FBI, and Michigan State Police are assisting Detroit police in the investigation.

What we know:

Police received several Shotspotter reports starting around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Burgess between I-96 and Fenkell.

Officers arrived on scene in seven minutes, finding a deceased man as well as a boy with gunshot wounds in his stomach and legs. The child was found several homes away.

He remains in critical condition.

It took approximately 10 hours before police were able to locate the family of the 9-year-old boy, with police adding an update on their original post on social media.

"We have a number of rounds on the scene. High caliber rifle rounds, again a 911 call did not come to this location, officers received around 18 shotspotter alerts. They arrived around 7 minutes later and this is the scene they discovered," said deputy chief Tiffany Stewart.

What we don't know:

Before police located the victim's family, they had only gleaned his name and age before he went into surgery.

Not too many people live in the area, so the police have little to go off of and are instead hoping the public can help them.

They also do not have any details about the suspect, including a description.

Editorial note. This story has been updated to reflect the accurate age of one of the victims in the case following new details from Detroit police.