N95 masks, Covid test kits are 'the new hand sanitizer' says pharmacy owner

When the pandemic started two years ago, Rudy Najm couldn’t keep hand sanitizer on shelves at i Pharmacy in Livonia.

How times have changed.

"It used to last like 15 minutes, two years ago," Najm said.

Now, it’s all about Covid home testing kits and n95 masks, which Najm had a few on display Thursday.

FOX 2: "How many people come in asking for these items?"

"Everyday, it’s basically the new hand sanitizer. The n95, the test kits, that’s what in demand right now," said Najm.

Starting next week, the Biden administration will make 400 million n95 masks available for free at community health centers and local pharmacies.Three masks will be available per person.

FOX 2: "You said today somebody reached out to you about the free masks?"

"Yes, people are well-informed these days. news travels fast," Najm said. "As soon as I opened this morning, somebody said, ‘Hey, I need the free mask.’

"We’ll be glad to help. We’re just waiting for the shipments to come in. I know it’s going to take a few weeks."

FOX 2: "But they haven’t said anything to you yet?"

"We haven’t heard anything," Najm said. "So all I hear is what everyone is saying on the news."

FOX 2: "How do you make sure you have enough for everybody?"

"It’s a tough job for a pharmacist to play police," Najm said.

In Metro Detroit, three out of every 10 people are testing positive for the virus.

The CSC says n95 masks are the best protection against the highly contagious Covid omicron variant. Finding them can be difficult.

N95s were sold out at one Rite-Aid location in Southfield.



Once plans for the federal rollout are finalized, Detroit’s Department of Public Health and select Walgreen's locations will make masks available. CVS Health will, too.

CVS said in a statement: "Our work to distribute high-quality masks as part of this program is an extension of our commitment to providing equitable access to the tools necessary to combat COVID-19, including testing, vaccines, and authorized therapies."

Back at i Pharmacy, owner Rudy Najm thinks it’s a great idea to get locally-owned pharmacies on board.

"As a community pharmacy, you are the one who can reach the most amount of people in the short amount of time," he said.

Business is just getting back to normal at i Pharmacy. Over the holidays, it was so busy, you couldn’t even find a parking spot. with this new mask rollout, we’ll see how much busier it gets.

Advertisement



