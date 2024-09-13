Naked man broke in and stabs 81-year-old woman to death in retirement community, police say

Authorities in Washtenaw County said an 81-year-old woman was stabbed to death when a naked neighbor broke into her home and attacked both her, an 82-year-old man, and their dog.

Pittsfield Township police were called to the 1900 block of Breckland Dr. near Ann Arbor-Saline Road for the home invasion and assault at 12:06 a.m. Officers found an 81-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man suffering life-threatening injuries, including lacerations.

The woman was rushed to surgery but did not survive. The man was hospitalized in stable condition while the dog was also badly hurt and rushed to the vet.

"I don't know what to even think - it's a tragedy. I'm in shock and absolutely devastated for the family," one neighbor told FOX 2.

The woman was an avid gardener and professional violinist. The neighbor told FOX 2 they regularly see the three of them outside.

"We see the gentleman, he's usually sitting outside (with) a big old golden retriever. He's always throwing balls to the puppy and the dog's got his little toy out here every day," she said.

Police said the naked suspect was a 40-year-old man who lives nearby but does not appear to know the victims.

Before the attack, the suspect had a fight with his family and left. How he ended up at the crime scene is unknown. But the door appears to be unlocked and there was no sign of forced entry.

"It's a really safe neighborhood - the community is really nice - it's quiet - it's peaceful - everyone is really friendly and kind to one another - this seems like it's a horrible outlier of an event and i'm devastated for the family," the neighbor said.

The suspect ran off after the stabbing but was arrested at a home nearby when residents called 911 about someone knocking on their door.

Police are calling the case random and unusual and it's not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved. The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Saturday.