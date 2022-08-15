Navy vet gets new roof thanks to Habitat for Humanity program

Ruth Foster-Lindsay's home was in desperate need of a roof.

She was getting nervous after a windstorm blew shingles off the 20-year-old roof, and a tarp was blowing away.

Months ago, she applied for help through a Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County program that helps veterans. Foster-Lindsay, a Navy vet, hoped she could get her roof fixed through it.

"After I made the application, they told me I'd go on a waiting list, and I just said, ‘Oh well,’" she said.

But the day finally came Monday.

"I'm really excited. I didn't get much sleep last night. I've been nervous the whole month," Foster-Lindsay said. "Never have to worry about a roof again."

Owens Corning provided the materials and Premier Roofing and Renovations provided the labor through their partnership with Habitat for Humanity – the Serving those that served: Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

"We do this about four to five times a year or as much as we possibly can," said Mike Borelli, a sales rep with Owens Corning. "Feels great. Any time we can give back to the community, it's a small win for us."

Foster-Lindsay said if she had to pay for the roof, it would have cost her about $35,000.

"That means a lot to me because it was something that I really couldn't afford," she said. "We've all served our country, and a lot of the times we're not making large amounts of money, and so it's very helpful to veterans for companies to be able to help them like that. I think it's absolutely amazing."

It's something the people helping love to do.

"There's no better feeling than being able to give back, but to be able to give back to a veteran," said Keith Powers, with Premier, "No better feelings."