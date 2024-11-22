LIST: Nearly 2 dozen Waterford businesses busted during underage vape, alcohol sting

Numerous Waterford Township businesses were caught selling alcohol and vapes to underage customers during a recent sting.

Like alcohol, a person must be 21 to purchase vapes.

Waterford police sent decoys to 63 businesses that sell these products to see if the stores would sell to them. Out of the 63 businesses, three sold alcohol to the minors, and 19 sold them vapes.

See a list of offending businesses below.

The businesses that sold alcohol to underage decoys were referred to the Liquor Control Commission since they are licensed by the state. The stores that sold vapes were ticketed. Police said that the vape violators that have liquor licenses will also be referred to the Liquor Control Commission.

Police noted that the bulk of the businesses that were part of the operation - 41 - did not sell to the decoys.

"Those underage seeking to purchase alcohol, as well as those furnishing alcohol and/or vape products to minors are forewarned that enforcement efforts will continue," Police Chief Scott Undwrwood said in a press release. "We will employ all available investigative techniques as well as random uniform patrols to help curtail the purchase and consumption of alcohol and vape products by teens and young adults in our community."

Alcohol violations

Sunoco Gas - 5990 Williams Lake Road

Waterford Party Shop - 2685 Elizabeth Lake Road

CVS - 7960 Cooley Lake Road

Vape violations