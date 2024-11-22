LIST: Nearly 2 dozen Waterford businesses busted during underage vape, alcohol sting
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Numerous Waterford Township businesses were caught selling alcohol and vapes to underage customers during a recent sting.
Like alcohol, a person must be 21 to purchase vapes.
Waterford police sent decoys to 63 businesses that sell these products to see if the stores would sell to them. Out of the 63 businesses, three sold alcohol to the minors, and 19 sold them vapes.
See a list of offending businesses below.
The businesses that sold alcohol to underage decoys were referred to the Liquor Control Commission since they are licensed by the state. The stores that sold vapes were ticketed. Police said that the vape violators that have liquor licenses will also be referred to the Liquor Control Commission.
Police noted that the bulk of the businesses that were part of the operation - 41 - did not sell to the decoys.
"Those underage seeking to purchase alcohol, as well as those furnishing alcohol and/or vape products to minors are forewarned that enforcement efforts will continue," Police Chief Scott Undwrwood said in a press release. "We will employ all available investigative techniques as well as random uniform patrols to help curtail the purchase and consumption of alcohol and vape products by teens and young adults in our community."
Alcohol violations
- Sunoco Gas - 5990 Williams Lake Road
- Waterford Party Shop - 2685 Elizabeth Lake Road
- CVS - 7960 Cooley Lake Road
Vape violations
- Glass House Smoke and Vape - 4883 Dixie Highway
- Shell Gas - 5775 Dixie Highway
- Marathon Gas - 3235 Walton Boulevard
- The Smoke Shop (violated twice) - 7938 Cooley Lake Road
- Lit Tobacco, Vape and Headshop - 6616 Cooley Lake Road
- Aston Tobacco - 7718 Cooley Lake Road
- Wild Bill’s - 5623 Dixie Highway
- Glass House Smoke and Vape - 3424 Highland Road
- Clark Gas - 3510 Highland Road
- Mobil Gas - 3000 Pontiac Lake Road
- The Tobacco Shop - 5380 Highland Road
- Pontiac Lake Express - 2891 Pontiac Lake Road
- Waterford Glass and Vape - 3579 Pontiac Lake Road
- Marathon Gas - 6800 Highland Road
- VC Gas - 7250 Highland Road
- Lit Tobacco, Vape and Headshop - 7524 Highland Road
- Cloud 9 - 1026 Scott Lake Road
- Smoke Buddy - 1033 S. Cass Lake Road
- Select Smoke Shop - 5558 Cooley Lake Road