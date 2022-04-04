Nelly added to Traverse City National Cherry Festival lineup

article

Nelly will take the stage at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City this summer.

The rapper will perform July 5 on the Bay Side Music Stage. Tickets for his concert go on sale April 8.

Other performers slated for the annual event include Sheryl Crow, Dwight Yoakam, Collective Soul, TESLA, ZZ Top, and Boyz II Men. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will also do a show as part of his "The Fun Tour."

The 2022 Cherry Festival is July 2-9.

In addition to live music, the fest includes car shows, an airshow, markets, fitness activities, and more.

