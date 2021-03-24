Nessel testifies as lawmakers work to combat domestic terrorism

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel testified before the Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism.

The subcommittee is discussing domestic terrorism and homegrown extremism, such as the men accused of trying to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"Had the plot been just to execute the governor, the federal authorities might not have had any charges at all," Nessel said.

The men charged with plotting to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Subcommittee chairperson Elisa Slotkin said domestic terrorism is defined in federal law, but there are no specific federal domestic terrorism charges.

Michigan however has an anti-terrorism act that took effect in 2002.

"To fully combat domestic terrorism across the country, changes to federal criminal laws must be made," Nessel said.

Nessel added that funding has been an issue for state and local law enforcement. Her office partners with Ferris state university to track threats.

"Partially because we don’t have the funding available to do this on our own. We have so few investigators in our office that are not on specific funding tracks that would even allow them to do this kind of work even if we could re-assign them," Nessel said.

Nessel’s office has expanded the hate crimes unit to include domestic terrorism. Those cases have been prioritized for review.

She said the state has experienced a "deluge" of threats to legislators, judges, and other government officials on both sides of the political aisle. Her office is now using more resources to log and review the complaints.