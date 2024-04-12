New Baltimore man driving stolen vehicle with children inside, charged

Devante Everette, 29, of New Baltimore was arraigned on multiple charges stemming from an April 11 incident where he fled from police in a stolen vehicle.

Macomb County Sheriff's Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Gratiot near Metro Parkway in Clinton Township when Everette decided to flee.

Everette drove onto I-94. When police tried to stop the car, he made a U-turn and continued to drive the wrong way on I-94.

Everette had an infant and a three-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle. The children were taken to a nearby hospital and released to a family member.

He was charged with two counts of child abuse, second degree, receiving and concealing stolen property, and fleeing a police officer, fourth degree. In all, he faces more than 27 years in prison if convicted.

He was arraigned on April 12 in 41B Clinton Township District Court.

He was given a $10,000 cash bond.

."The reckless disregard for innocent lives allegedly displayed by this individual is staggering. The danger he allegedly placed those children in cannot be overstated. Such egregious behavior will be met with the full force of the law, as we seek to ensure the safety of our communities and hold him accountable for the serious consequences of his actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.