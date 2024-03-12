New bill would give kids 5 'mental health' days off per school year

Two Democrat state lawmakers are pushing for new bills to provide five mental health days for students every year.

A doctor’s note is not required for time away from school and students must also be given time to make up any work missed when they’re away.

The proposal is the brainchild of Rep. Noah Arbit and Sen. Sarah Anthony.

After students use two of the allotted mental health days under the proposal, they could be referred to school counselors.

"I highly recommend it," said parent Chietya Wilson. "With these children today, there is a lot of bullying, I believe these children really deserve and need that."

FOX 2 reached out to both lawmakers but neither were available for comment. No school administrators from Metro Detroit contacted, would provide comment on the bill proposals.

But a medical professional with Children’s Hospital of Michigan had plenty to say.

"I think it’s not a good thing," said Dr. Eric Herman. "I think it sent the wrong message to our kids about how to deal with everyday ups and downs."

Herman is a clinical psychologist with Detroit Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

"Looking at this new proposed law, I don’t think it would answer the problem. I think it would end up making things worse," he said.

Numerous medical professionals believe young people need to learn how to confront problems and their parents need to help lead the way.

"They need to speak to the teachers, administrators, get counselors involved, and let’s handle the real problem - instead of taking days off," he said. "It’s a decision for parents to make It’s not something lawmakers are involved in."

Some medical professionals like Dr. Herman says they would like to see these lawmakers use their legislative power in a different way.

"I appreciate their concern but maybe focus on other things to help schools and maybe help teachers, focus on safety at schools and rules around cell phones in schools and cyberbullying," he said. "Let’s focus on that and take some stress off kids rather than giving them permission to miss days of school."

FILE-A teacher instructs students inside a classroom. ( Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)



