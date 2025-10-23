New details, video to be released after Roseville police shoot suspect who rammed patrol vehicle

The Brief Authorities will release information and video of an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Roseville Police Department. A man is accused of ramming an occupied patrol vehicle before approaching police with a knife before being shot. The suspect's current condition is unknown.



More details and video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Roseville police department are expected to be released Thursday.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham and Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin will provide this update.

Watch the update during a 9 a.m. press conference live above. NOTE: The videos may contain strong language and disturbing content.

What we know:

Around 4:40 a.m. Oct. 13, an officer was in a patrol vehicle about to head to a call when a driver hit the back of the legally parked patrol vehicle in the parking lot of the police station. That driver, a 36-year-old Roseville man, then got out of his car armed with a knife, the sheriff's office said.

Despite commands to drop the knife, the suspect approached officers while still holding the weapon, the sheriff's office said. This led to two officers who were nearby shooting the suspect.

The suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital, where at the time, he was listed as stable.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity and current condition are unknown.