New drive-through created at Detroit food pantry

A new drive-thru food pantry on Detroit's west side is a game-changer for those in need near Hartford Memorial Baptist Church.

"Food insecurity is real, we serve people from all walks of life," said Jimmy Johnson, Hartford Memorial Food Pantry.

People like Richard Passmore and his family.

"It’s an additional help to our grocery list every week," he said.

And when the church passes out this much-needed food, they like to do so without creating a traffic jam.

"We don’t like cars on Seven Mile, Seven Mile is busy - so we have a beautiful parking lot now where the cars can come and park people can park, and we have security out there," Johnsons said. "And they can just come right on in."

On Tuesday the church blessed and dedicated the newly-paved food pantry parking lot - called 'Lot to Nutrition' and it was all made possible thanks to a $100,000 grant from Forgotten Harvest.

"We were incredibly blessed to be given a gift by McKenzie Scott and we knew the best way to use this money was to extend it to our pantry partners," Kelli Kaschimer, Director of Volunteer & Client Services, Forgotten Harvest Johnson.

Now cars can park in this lot until it’s time to drive through to get their food and they never have to leave their vehicle and can maintain their privacy.

"We wanted to be user-friendly we believe in benevolence with dignity. So often you get help and benevolence, but you have to surrender your dignity to do it," said Rev. Charles Christian Adams, Sr. Pastor, Hartford Memorial Baptist Church.

As food prices increase. This drive-through food pantry has seen an uptick in need.

"Once a week every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 o'clock, it’s normally 135 cars drive through. It is people from the community who walks up, so we usually serve about 300 food baskets every week," Johnson said.

Those who rely on the food pantry call this donation a blessing.

"Forgotten Harvest is a blessing. Some people out here don’t have a grocery list at all, some people don't have food at all," said Passmore.

But this church wants people to know they are here for the community and will do everything possible to make sure no one goes hungry.

"There is no shame in asking and receiving help. Everybody needs it," said Rev. Adams.