New eviction service in Oakland County available for free to some residents

Anyone in Oakland County who is facing eviction can apply for help through a housing services program in Bloomfield Hills.

The legal services helps those who are struggling financially secure the best outcome for their housing issues if they are facing eviction. Those who qualify for the free service would have fallen behind on their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is part of a larger joint partnership in Oakland County.

It's funded through a grant that provides legal assistance to tenants or homeowners at risk of foreclosure. So far, the Oakland Mediation Center has provided help to 166 people and assisted in nearly a thousand other cases. Most of the cases are resolved in 30 days.

"The pandemic has created so many challenges for people who live in Michigan," said Charity Burke, Executive Director of OMC. "Our goal is to keep people in their homes and provide support and resources to residents who would normally not receive them — people whose lives have been affected because of COVID-19’s impact."

For those who don't qualify under the income requirement, rates range from $60 to $145 an hour, depending on income and household size.

To schedule an appointment, renters and homeowners in Michigan must call 248-338-4280 or email legalservices@mediation-omc.org. Requests can also be submitted through the OMC website.