New evidence against Crumbley parents • School start date worries • Zoo says goodbye to 3 gorillas

New details revealed in a court filing add to the growing pile of evidence that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter played a role in the shooting, prosecutors say.

Lawyers James and Jennifer Crumbley have argued that the couple isn't responsible for the actions of their son, Ethan Crumbley, but the prosecution maintains that they knew about his mental state and provided him with access to the murder weapon.

Previously, the prosecution shared messages between Jennifer and Ethan, as well as between Jennifer and James, that shows Ethan had discussed his mental state with his parents, and they were concerned about it at least eight months before the shooting.

The new court filing dives deeper into that accusation, with more messages between Jennifer and James showing they discussed Ethan's mental state in March 2021.

In an exchange on March 8, 2021, Jennifer messaged James saying she was "freaking out" because she couldn't reach Ethan after school. She also was frustrated with James not picking Ethan up "because he’s upset and I don’t want him to do anything stupid."

The prosecution argues that this shows the parents were aware of their son's mental distress.

Detroit Zoo saying goodbye to gorilla trio

The Detroit Zoo is welcoming the public to say goodbye to a gorilla trio that is soon leaving the zoo.

Half-brothers Chipua "Chip," Pendeka "Pende" and Kongo-Mbeli "Kongo" have called the Great Apes of Harambee habitat at the Detroit Zoo home for two decades. The three apes will be moved to another accredited zoo yet to be announced.

The move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Gorilla Species Survival Plan.

The zoo also plans to renovate and improve the habitat before welcoming its next group of gorillas.

The zoo is inviting the public to the party scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, where staff will "host habitat chats and share their stories of working with these beautiful boys."

State budget could hinder schools starting on time

Time is running out for state lawmakers to approve a new K-12 school aid budget. Michigan's top educators say if they don't act fast and approve it by the end of the week, schools might not open this fall.

The state legislature will likely vote this week to spend a record $9,000 on every school kid in the state, but there is a huge question mark.

Will at least six GOP senators join the Democrats to give the school aid budget an immediate effect which would order the state to send the money to the schools now? If those GOP senators don't, what happens?

The head of the state school board association and the head of the state's largest teachers union has a warning to school parents everywhere if immediate effect is not ordered.

Former U-M quarterback Ryan Mallett drowns

A former University of Michigan quarterback who went on to play for the NFL died Tuesday.

Ryan Mallett drowned while swimming in Florida. He died while being taken to a hospital.

Mallett, 35, played at Michigan, transferred to Arkansas in 2008, then was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2011.

He also played for the Texans and the Ravens. Mallett was currently the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.

Detroit air quality among worst in the world

The haze blanketing Metro Detroit from the Canadian wildfires has led to some of the worst air quality in the world.

Detroit's air quality ranks behind only Dubai. Chicago was ahead of Detroit earlier in the day, but Detroit has since moved up to second worst.

The city's air quality rating Wednesday morning has moved between "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy."

"I would try to avoid keeping windows open," said Dr. Devang Doshi with Corewell Health. "If you do need to go out, try to wear an N-95, try to limit time outdoors."

Daily Forecast

Wednesday will be warm and hazy from the wildfire smoke. Try to limit your time outside.

What else we're watching

Ford donates customized Bronco 'firefighting command rig' to National Park Service

Ford Motor Co. is gifting the National Park Service a Bronco that has been transformed into a firefighting command vehicle and will present the customized rig during a ceremony on Wednesday.

The donation, made through the automaker's Bronco Wild Fund endowment, is being delivered to the Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico amid peak wildfire season to assist firefighting crews on the park's 33,000 acres.

"For more than a century Ford has supported fire response and disaster relief efforts by deploying vehicles to provide emergency transportation and power and deliver essential goods," Dave Rivers, Ford's enthusiast brand manager, said in a statement. "Bronco Wild Fund was created because of our passion for the outdoors, and we’re excited to donate the Bronco wildland firefighting command rig to Bandelier to help protect this National Monument for generations to come."

