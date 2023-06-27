Celebration marks reopening of Roosevelt Park in front of Michigan Central Station

article

Detroit's Roosevelt Park reopens Wednesday with a celebration.

The park in front of Michigan Central Station has been undergoing renovations, along with the historic train depot.

Work included rerouting roads that ran through the park and making the park part of a connection between the Corktown and Southwest neighborhoods. The park and train station are just a snippet of a bigger campus that will include a walkable area with nearby amenities.

Wednesday's celebration starts at 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting. The fun continues until 4 p.m. with face painting, carnival games, live entertainment, food trucks, and more.