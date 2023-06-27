Year after DoorDash driver was killed on 1st day of job, family waits for justice

It has been one year since a DoorDash driver was killed during his first day on the job in Corktown.

For Tolanda Russ, it has been a year of questions and trying to process her son's death - trying to find some small sense of peace.

But she says she can't do any of that while her son's killer is still on the loose.

"I want justice for him," she said. "I think somebody should pay for what they did to him. 1

Every day Tolanda looks at a poster board collage she made for her beloved 22-year-old son, Da'jour.

"He was more like a father figure to my other kids, because he was the big brother - so he did everything for them, he took them to school, he went to the store," she said.

Her poster is her vision board for justice for Da'jour.

"It’s up on top of my mantle every day he’s just all around," she said.

The board also shows how Russ is trying to will her hope that Detroit police will catch her son's killer, into reality.

"I don’t think I will ever heal regardless of if they catch them or not," she said. "It puts an extra stress that they haven’t been caught yet."

On July 2, 2022, Da'jour was gunned down on Bagley Street near Rosa Parks Boulevard.

"It’s hard living without him. I saw my son every day," she said. "I talked to my son every day, and not to see him - I’ve cried for 360 days. Every day I cry.

"He was just going to work, making an honest living. I think people should just speak up. I need answers me and my family needs justice, we need closure."

Since then she says her life doesn't look anything like it used to.

"I go places I really don’t want to go, because you never know if the killer is right there," she said. "You have to watch your back every five minutes."

While Russ knows her life will never be the same, she holds onto Da’jour’s memory with a flag in her front yard-- and a large poster filled with his pictures.

Meanwhile, her vision board will stay on her mantel until her hope for justice becomes a reality.

"I need answers me and my family needs justice, we need closure," she said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 dollars. If you have any information call them at 1-800-SPEAK-UP you can remain anonymous.