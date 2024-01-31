New Haven man fatally stabbed brother in Macomb County: Prosecutor

article

A New Haven man was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his brother to death Jan. 28 in Lenox Township.

Macomb County prosecutors say Nathan Land, 24, stabbed his brother once after an altercation inside a residence in the 57300 block of Millstone Pond Blvd.

Macomb County deputies were called to the residence at 10:25 p.m. that night, When deputies arrived, they assisted a witness with CPR until EMS arrived. The victim was then pronounced dead.

Land was charged with homicide - manslaughter, a 15-year felony.

He was arraigned in New Baltimore District Court where Magistrate Joseph Cozzolino set bond at $100,000 cash/surety, no 10%. Land is to have no contact with the witness and upon release must wear a GPS tether, no drugs, alcohol, or weapons, and not leave the state.

"This incident is a reminder that the cycle of abuse within families can escalate to unimaginable tragedies. Our pursuit of justice is unwavering as we strive to bring solace to the grieving family and send a resounding message that violence within our homes will not be tolerated," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Land will next appear in court Feb. 8 with a preliminary exam scheduled for Feb. 15.