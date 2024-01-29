Victim stabbed to death in Macomb County

A stabbing over the weekend in Macomb County left one person dead.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 57300 block of Millstone Pond Blvd. in Lenox Township around 10:25 p.m. Sunday on reports that a stabbing victim was not breathing.

When deputies arrived, they assisted a witness with CPR until EMS arrived. The victim was then pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old Lenox Township man was arrested without incident in connection with the stabbing. He is being held at the Macomb County Jail pending charges.